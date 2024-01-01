rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7620040
Construction level png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Construction level png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7620040

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Construction level png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More