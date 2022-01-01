https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7620895Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGirl in swing, vintage illustration psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 7620895View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 136.09 MBPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Girl in swing, vintage illustration psdMore