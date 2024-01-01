Imperial 12-symbol robe of yellow twilled silk embroidered with nine 5-clawed dragons in gold, those in profile grasping Heavenly Jewel. Ground filled with clouds, bats, and two versions of long life character, in shades of rose, blue, red, and white in satin stitch. Border of slanting, wavy stripes in tones of blue and rose and yellow topped with shallow rolling waves dotted with Taoist symbols and swastika, chiefly in satin stitch but with some areas in knot stitch. From waves rise branches of coral; miniature version of border at elbows, where sleeves continue with a section of yellow brocade of satin and raw silk and end with cuffs of embroidered blue silk bordered with a band of yellow satin. Collar and band of the same. Note tight form of clouds in this robe. Lining of thin blue silk.
