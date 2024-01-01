https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7621970Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSeated tiger with head turned to PR; ears back; rocks on L and foliage all around; beige and blue and gold brocade border. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7621970View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 560 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1634 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1800 x 3856 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSeated tiger with head turned to PR; ears back; rocks on L and foliage all around; beige and blue and gold brocade border. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More