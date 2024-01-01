rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7621972
Rooster, Hen and Chicken with Spiderwort (1830&ndash;3183), Japanese Woodblock print, ink and color on paper.
Original public domain image from the MET museum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7621972

View License

