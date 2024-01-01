rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Katsushika Hokusai’s Rooster, Hen and Chicken with Spiderwort (1830-1833), polychrome woodblock print. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7622918

View License

