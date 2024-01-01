rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7622924
Japanese flying crane (1900) vintage woodblock print by After Yashima Gakutei. Original public domain image from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese flying crane (1900) vintage woodblock print by After Yashima Gakutei. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7622924

View License

Japanese flying crane (1900) vintage woodblock print by After Yashima Gakutei. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More