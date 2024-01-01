https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7622926Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChinese rank badge for a Third Degree Civil Official (1900) vintage embroidery. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7622926View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1058 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3086 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3800 x 3350 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3800 x 3350 px | 300 dpi | 72.88 MBFree DownloadChinese rank badge for a Third Degree Civil Official (1900) vintage embroidery. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More