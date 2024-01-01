rawpixel
Chinese dragon textile fragment (18th century) vintage textile. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Chinese dragon textile fragment (18th century) vintage textile. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

