https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7623498Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage frame, oval shape design illustration psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 7623498View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4500 px | 300 dpi | 180.73 MBSmall JPEG 1067 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3111 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage frame, oval shape design illustration psdMore