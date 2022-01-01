Chinese embroidered dragon, mythological animal psd. Original public domain image. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 7624372 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1509 x 1509 px | 300 dpi | 24.34 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1509 x 1509 px | 300 dpi