https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7626783Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextConcert-goer's silhouette png border sticker, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 7626783View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 566 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 707 px Best Quality PNG 4994 x 2355 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Concert-goer's silhouette png border sticker, transparent backgroundMore