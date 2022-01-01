https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7627293Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChinese embroidered dragon, mythological animal psd. Original public domain image. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 7627293View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1600 x 1600 px | 300 dpi | 23.15 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1600 x 1600 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Chinese embroidered dragon, mythological animal psd. Original public domain image. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More