https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7633613Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed gooseberry collage element, food design psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 7633613View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2858 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 97.92 MBPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1999 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2501 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2858 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Red gooseberry collage element, food design psdMore