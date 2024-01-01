https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635040Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVotive plaque (ema) of a horse (1882) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635040View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 518 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1294 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 1294 px | 300 dpi | 10.03 MBFree DownloadVotive plaque (ema) of a horse (1882) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. More