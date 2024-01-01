rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635044
Making Plum Sake (1824) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Making Plum Sake (1824) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Rijksmuseum.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635044

View License

Making Plum Sake (1824) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Rijksmuseum.

More