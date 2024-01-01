https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635093Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEarth for the Potted Plant (1878) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635093View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 809 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2047 x 3038 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2047 x 3038 px | 300 dpi | 15.4 MBFree DownloadEarth for the Potted Plant (1878) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. More