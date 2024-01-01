rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635100
Tokugawa Ieyasu Examining the Head of Kimura Shigenari at the Battle of Osaka Castle (1875) print in high resolution by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tokugawa Ieyasu Examining the Head of Kimura Shigenari at the Battle of Osaka Castle (1875) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635100

View License

Tokugawa Ieyasu Examining the Head of Kimura Shigenari at the Battle of Osaka Castle (1875) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

More