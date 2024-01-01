rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635102
Ronin, or masterless Samurai, fending off arrows (1869) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ronin, or masterless Samurai, fending off arrows (1869) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Library of Congress.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635102

View License

Ronin, or masterless Samurai, fending off arrows (1869) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Library of Congress.

More