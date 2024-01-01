rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635104
Kintarō Seizes the Carp (1885) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635104

