https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635106
Wood for the Plum Tree (1878) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635106

View License

