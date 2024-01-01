https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635106Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWood for the Plum Tree (1878) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635106View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 806 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2350 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4085 x 6083 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4085 x 6083 px | 300 dpi | 142.23 MBFree DownloadWood for the Plum Tree (1878) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. More