Vechtpartij tussen brandweermannen en sumo worstelaars bij de Shinmei tempel (1886) print in high resolution by Tsukioka…
Vechtpartij tussen brandweermannen en sumo worstelaars bij de Shinmei tempel (1886) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Rijksmuseum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635116

View License

Vechtpartij tussen brandweermannen en sumo worstelaars bij de Shinmei tempel (1886) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Rijksmuseum.

