https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635217
Fuwa Bansaku en het monster ( 1865) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Rijksmuseum.
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635217

View License

