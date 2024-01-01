https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635218Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOne Hundred Aspects of the Moon #12: Benkei Calming the Waves at Daimotsu Bay (1886) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635218View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 820 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2051 x 3000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2051 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 17.62 MBFree DownloadOne Hundred Aspects of the Moon #12: Benkei Calming the Waves at Daimotsu Bay (1886) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. More