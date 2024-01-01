rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635218
One Hundred Aspects of the Moon #12: Benkei Calming the Waves at Daimotsu Bay (1886) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from Yale University Art Gallery.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635218

