rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635359
Pictorial Board and Dice Game (sugoroku): The &ldquo;Jumping to a Hasty Conclusion&rdquo; Military Drill (1866) print in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pictorial Board and Dice Game (sugoroku): The “Jumping to a Hasty Conclusion” Military Drill (1866) print in high resolution by Utagawa Yoshikazu. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635359

View License

Pictorial Board and Dice Game (sugoroku): The “Jumping to a Hasty Conclusion” Military Drill (1866) print in high resolution by Utagawa Yoshikazu. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

More