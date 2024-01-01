https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635368Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGiraffe during second half 19th century painting in high resolution by Matsuoka Kansui. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635368View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 504 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1471 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3162 x 7523 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3162 x 7523 px | 300 dpi | 68.08 MBFree DownloadGiraffe during second half 19th century painting in high resolution by Matsuoka Kansui. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More