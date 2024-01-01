rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635369
Spring (left of a pair of Flowers and Insects of Spring and Fall) during mid 19th century painting in high resolution by…
Spring (left of a pair of Flowers and Insects of Spring and Fall) during mid 19th century painting in high resolution by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

7635369

