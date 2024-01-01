rawpixel
Flowers and Pheasants during 19th century painting in high resolution by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original from the Minneapolis…
Flowers and Pheasants during 19th century painting in high resolution by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

7635371

