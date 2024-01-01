https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635371Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlowers and Pheasants during 19th century painting in high resolution by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635371View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 463 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1168 x 3027 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1168 x 3027 px | 300 dpi | 10.14 MBFree DownloadFlowers and Pheasants during 19th century painting in high resolution by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More