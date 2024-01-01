rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Flowers and Bird during 18th century painting in high resolution by Suzuki Kiitsu. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635374

View License

