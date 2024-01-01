rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Tiger Emerging from Bamboo during late 18th century painting in high resolution by Katayama Yokoku. Original from the…
Tiger Emerging from Bamboo during late 18th century painting in high resolution by Katayama Yokoku. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

