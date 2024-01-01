https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635376Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTiger Emerging from Bamboo during late 18th century painting in high resolution by Katayama Yokoku. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635376View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 820 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2140 x 3133 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2140 x 3133 px | 300 dpi | 19.21 MBFree DownloadTiger Emerging from Bamboo during late 18th century painting in high resolution by Katayama Yokoku. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More