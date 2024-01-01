rawpixel
Chrysanthemums and Autumnal Plants (late 17th–early 18th century) painting in high resolution by anonymous. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635380

View License

