https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635382
Ushiwakamaru (1866) print in high resolution by Utagawa Yoshikazu. Original from the Library of Congress.
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635382

