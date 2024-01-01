rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635383
Three Friends of Winter (left of a pair) during first half of 19th century painting in high resolution by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635383

