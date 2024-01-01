https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635383Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThree Friends of Winter (left of a pair) during first half of 19th century painting in high resolution by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635383View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 543 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1585 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 11318 x 5126 px | 300 dpiTIFF 11318 x 5126 px | 300 dpi | 166.01 MBFree DownloadThree Friends of Winter (left of a pair) during first half of 19th century painting in high resolution by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More