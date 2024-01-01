https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635385Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCanopy for viewing cherry blossoms (ca. 1820) print in high resolution by Nakamura Nagaharu. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635385View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 963 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2809 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4596 x 3688 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4596 x 3688 px | 300 dpi | 48.52 MBFree DownloadCanopy for viewing cherry blossoms (ca. 1820) print in high resolution by Nakamura Nagaharu. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More