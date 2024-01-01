https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635386Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlowering plums in snow (ca. 1818–1829) print in high resolution by Yamaoka Geppo. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635386View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 473 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1379 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4670 x 1840 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4670 x 1840 px | 300 dpi | 24.61 MBFree DownloadFlowering plums in snow (ca. 1818–1829) print in high resolution by Yamaoka Geppo. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More