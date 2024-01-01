rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635386
Flowering plums in snow (ca. 1818&ndash;1829) print in high resolution by Yamaoka Geppo. Original from the Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Flowering plums in snow (ca. 1818–1829) print in high resolution by Yamaoka Geppo. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635386

View License

Flowering plums in snow (ca. 1818–1829) print in high resolution by Yamaoka Geppo. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More