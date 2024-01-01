https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635387Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlower Painting during late 18th century painting in high resolution by Mianyi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635387View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 506 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1477 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6154 x 2597 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6154 x 2597 px | 300 dpi | 45.75 MBFree DownloadFlower Painting during late 18th century painting in high resolution by Mianyi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More