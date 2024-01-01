https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635389Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBamboo in the Wind (1855) painting in high resolution by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635389View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 639 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1863 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5477 x 2916 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5477 x 2916 px | 300 dpi | 45.72 MBFree DownloadBamboo in the Wind (1855) painting in high resolution by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More