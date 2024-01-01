https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635402Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNarcissus during 18th–19th century painting in high resolution by Nakamura Hochu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635402View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1015 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2961 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3957 x 4678 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3957 x 4678 px | 300 dpi | 52.98 MBFree DownloadNarcissus during 18th–19th century painting in high resolution by Nakamura Hochu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More