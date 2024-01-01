rawpixel
Narcissus during 18th–19th century painting in high resolution by Nakamura Hochu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Narcissus during 18th–19th century painting in high resolution by Nakamura Hochu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Narcissus during 18th–19th century painting in high resolution by Nakamura Hochu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

