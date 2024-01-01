https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635408Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPioenrozen en irissen ( c.1890 - c.1900) print in high resolution by Kubota Shunman. Original from the Rijksmuseum.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635408View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1044 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3045 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3810 x 4380 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3810 x 4380 px | 300 dpi | 63.67 MBFree DownloadPioenrozen en irissen ( c.1890 - c.1900) print in high resolution by Kubota Shunman. Original from the Rijksmuseum.More