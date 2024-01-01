rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635412
Five Cranes (c.1816) print in high resolution by Kubota Shunman. Original from the Rijksmuseum.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Five Cranes (c.1816) print in high resolution by Kubota Shunman. Original from the Rijksmuseum.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635412

View License

Five Cranes (c.1816) print in high resolution by Kubota Shunman. Original from the Rijksmuseum.

More