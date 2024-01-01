rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635417
Scenes from Comic Plays (one of a pair) (ca. 1710) painting in high resolution by Hanabusa Itcho. Original from The…
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635417

View License

