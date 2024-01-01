rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635423
Shō utsushi igirisujin (1861) print in high resolution by Utagawa Yoshikazu. Original from the Library of Congress.
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7635423

