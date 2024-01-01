rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Boating party (1820–1849) print in high resolution by Nakamura Nagaharu. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635426

View License

