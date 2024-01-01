rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Altar Frontal with Design of Four-Clawed Dragon amidst Clouds and Waves (early 17th century) textile in high resolution by…
Altar Frontal with Design of Four-Clawed Dragon amidst Clouds and Waves (early 17th century) textile in high resolution by anonymous. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

