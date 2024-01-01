https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635430Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAltar Frontal with Design of Four-Clawed Dragon amidst Clouds and Waves (early 17th century) textile in high resolution by anonymous. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635430View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1159 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3381 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4068 x 3930 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4068 x 3930 px | 300 dpi | 45.77 MBFree DownloadAltar Frontal with Design of Four-Clawed Dragon amidst Clouds and Waves (early 17th century) textile in high resolution by anonymous. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. More