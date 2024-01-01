rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635434
Sake cups in a river (ca. 1854–1859) print in high resolution by Shunpo. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635434

View License

