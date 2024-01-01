rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635442
Birds and flowers (left of a pair of Birds and Flowers) (ca. 1840) painting in high resolution by Nagasawa Roshu. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635442

View License

