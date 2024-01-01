https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635446Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAlbum of Ten Leaves (1656) painting in high resolution by Xiang Shengmo. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635446View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 908 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2649 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3423 x 4523 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3423 x 4523 px | 300 dpi | 44.32 MBFree DownloadAlbum of Ten Leaves (1656) painting in high resolution by Xiang Shengmo. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More