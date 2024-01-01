https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635448Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShō-Kannon during first half 19th century painting in high resolution by Suzuki Kiitsu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635448View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 731 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2131 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6096 x 10012 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6096 x 10012 px | 300 dpi | 174.64 MBFree DownloadShō-Kannon during first half 19th century painting in high resolution by Suzuki Kiitsu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More