Prostitute Takao with Bush Clover and Moon during first half 19th century painting in high resolution by Suzuki Kiitsu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Prostitute Takao with Bush Clover and Moon during first half 19th century painting in high resolution by Suzuki Kiitsu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

