https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635451
Horses in Stables: Autumn (17th century) painting in high resolution by anonymous. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635451

View License

